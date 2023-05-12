Air Quality Alert: Fire Increases Imeca Index in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A fire near Las Juntas y los Veranos, in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes, has caused an elevated pollution index in Puerto Vallarta. According to meteorologist Víctor Cornejo López, the city woke up to an air quality index of 98 international imecas.

However, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reports an imeca index of 115 in the town of Jarretaderas, Bahía de Banderas. This means the air quality is considered “moderate” (51-100 imecas) in Puerto Vallarta and “harmful for sensitive groups” (101-150 imecas) in Bahía de Banderas.

The IMECA scale (Índice Metropolitano de la Calidad del Aire, or Metropolitan Index of Air Quality) is used in Mexico to measure air pollution. The scale ranges from 0 to 500. An IMECA value between 51 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ air quality. This level of air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals, but people who are particularly sensitive to air pollution may experience some health effects.

Precautions for ‘moderate’ air quality (51-100 IMECAs) generally include:

People with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, or allergies should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they experience symptoms. Older adults, children, and people with heart or lung diseases should monitor their outdoor activity and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion if they experience symptoms. Everyone should watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath. These are signs that you need to reduce exposure to outdoor air. Keep windows closed during high pollution periods. Consider using an air purifier indoors to reduce exposure to pollutants.

Fire at Puerto Vallarta landfill

Despite the containment of the blaze within the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Landfill, flames persist in its surrounding areas.

Throughout the day, local firefighters have been battling this stubborn fire, intermittently gaining control before gusty winds reignite the blaze.

The fire continues to blaze in the landfill’s northern region, where it initially sparked the previous afternoon, and has since consumed the area where over 500 tons of daily waste from this popular tourist destination ends up.

Nelson Juárez, the first officer of the Puerto Vallarta Fire Department, provided further details, stating that they received the initial report on Thursday, May 11, at noon. Upon arrival, they encountered a house fire, a consequence of burning grasslands. Initially, it was about one and a half hectares, but over time the affected area expanded to over 15 hectares.

“We have around nine team members working, and we anticipate having the fire under control within the next few hours,” Juárez said.

