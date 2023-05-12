Air Quality Alert: Fire Increases Imeca Index in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A fire near Las Juntas y los Veranos, in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes, has caused an elevated pollution index in Puerto Vallarta. According to meteorologist Víctor Cornejo López, the city woke up to an air quality index of 98 international imecas.
However, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reports an imeca index of 115 in the town of Jarretaderas, Bahía de Banderas. This means the air quality is considered “moderate” (51-100 imecas) in Puerto Vallarta and “harmful for sensitive groups” (101-150 imecas) in Bahía de Banderas.
The IMECA scale (Índice Metropolitano de la Calidad del Aire, or Metropolitan Index of Air Quality) is used in Mexico to measure air pollution. The scale ranges from 0 to 500. An IMECA value between 51 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ air quality. This level of air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals, but people who are particularly sensitive to air pollution may experience some health effects.
Precautions for ‘moderate’ air quality (51-100 IMECAs) generally include:
- People with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, or allergies should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they experience symptoms.
- Older adults, children, and people with heart or lung diseases should monitor their outdoor activity and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion if they experience symptoms.
- Everyone should watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath. These are signs that you need to reduce exposure to outdoor air.
- Keep windows closed during high pollution periods.
- Consider using an air purifier indoors to reduce exposure to pollutants.
Fire at Puerto Vallarta landfill
Despite the containment of the blaze within the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Landfill, flames persist in its surrounding areas.
Throughout the day, local firefighters have been battling this stubborn fire, intermittently gaining control before gusty winds reignite the blaze.
The fire continues to blaze in the landfill’s northern region, where it initially sparked the previous afternoon, and has since consumed the area where over 500 tons of daily waste from this popular tourist destination ends up.
Nelson Juárez, the first officer of the Puerto Vallarta Fire Department, provided further details, stating that they received the initial report on Thursday, May 11, at noon. Upon arrival, they encountered a house fire, a consequence of burning grasslands. Initially, it was about one and a half hectares, but over time the affected area expanded to over 15 hectares.
“We have around nine team members working, and we anticipate having the fire under control within the next few hours,” Juárez said.
Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for a Massive Public Transport Fleet Renewal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - By July, Puerto Vallarta will see a complete overhaul of its public transport vehicle fleet, according to Diego Monraz Villaseñor, the head of Jalisco's Department of Transportation.
- Puerto Vallarta Bound: The Hazards of Travel on Federal Highway 200 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The challenging 129-kilometer stretch between Compostela and Las Varas, marked by mountainous terrain, numerous bends, and only two lanes, poses considerable risks for travelers heading toward Puerto Vallarta.
- Two men rob woman of $47,000 pesos in Popular Puerto Vallarta Shopping Center Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Two individuals who were allegedly armed with a knife, stripped a woman of 47,000 pesos in cash in a well-known commercial plaza in Puerto Vallarta.
- Puerto Vallarta Prodigy: 13-Year-Old Set to Become Youngest Graduate of University of Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thirteen-year-old Ian Emmanuel González Santos, a student prodigy from Puerto Vallarta, is on the brink of graduating as a chemical engineer from the University of Guadalajara.
- Mexico Receives 7.9% More International Tourists in March 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexico received 7.9% more international tourists in March 2023 than in the same month of 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday. A total of 3.57 million foreign tourists entered the country in March 2023, compared to 3.31 million in March 2022. The main annual increase…
- Popocatépetl Awakens: Consecutive Days of High Volcanic Activity Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - For two days in a row now, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano demonstrates a surge in activity. An aggressive eruption on the morning of Thursday, May 11, spewed out gases, ash, and volcanic materials. The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) cameras captured the moment of eruption at 5:27 a.m., throwing glowing debris…
- Puerto Vallarta on High Alert Following Tragic Mass Animal Poisoning Incident Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a tragic incident in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, at least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning. Despite the frantic attempts of local residents to save them, the animals succumbed within moments.
- Tijuana and Mexicali: Mexico’s Growing Hotspots for Fentanyl Consumption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tijuana and Mexicali have become the primary consumption hotspots for fentanyl in Mexico and serve as ideal test sites for cartels to determine the highest tolerable dosage for users
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Steer Clear of Popocatépetl: Mexico’s Government Issues Warning Amid Volcanic Activity Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Early on Wednesday, an explosion involving a release of lava was noted. The explosion could be heard around the State of Puebla. The government underscored the importance of observing a 12 km exclusion zone around the volcano.