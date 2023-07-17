American Citizen Freed After Nine Months in Captivity in Jalisco

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - American citizen Mónica de León Barba, held hostage in Jalisco, Mexico for nearly nine months, was finally released on the night of July 14. Her brother, Gustavo de León, confirmed the good news on social media.

"Hello everyone, for the first time in a long time we have good news," he wrote, expressing gratitude to those who had supported his family during this harrowing experience. "I need to thank every single person who helped me and my family get through this experience."

