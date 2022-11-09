VACATION RENTALS

American cruise passenger dies in Puerto Vallarta

November 9, 2022
An American woman who was enjoying a cruise to Puerto Vallarta died early Tuesday morning at the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, prompting the mobilization of municipal and judicial authorities.

It is believed the woman died of natural causes and there were no direct relatives who could officially . . .

