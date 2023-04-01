American tourist in Puerto Vallarta goes too far to immerse himself in Mexican Culture

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In a bizarre incident, an American tourist was found roaming the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico dressed as a giant taco, claiming to be “living his best life.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the tourist, whose identity has not been revealed, was spotted wandering around the popular tourist destination in a taco costume, complete with lettuce, cheese, and tomato toppings. The American at one point was also seen waving a miniature American flag and shouting “Viva Mexico!”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Maria Gonzalez, a local shopkeeper. “He looked like a giant walking taco! It was hilarious. But to be honest, we see American tourists doing crazy sh*t all the time in Puerto Vallarta.”

According to sources, the tourist claimed to be on a mission to “immerse himself in Mexican culture.” He allegedly told a group of onlookers that he had decided to “become one with the taco” after eating too many of them during his vacation.

Despite the humorous nature of the incident, local authorities were not amused. The tourist was reportedly detained for disrupting the peace and causing a public disturbance. He was later released with a warning and ordered to remove the taco costume.

The American Embassy in Mexico has not issued a statement on the incident. However, some American tourists in the area have expressed concern about the potential impact of the incident on relations between the two countries.

“This is just embarrassing,” said John Smith, an American tourist visiting Puerto Vallarta with his boyfriend. “It’s like that guy who dressed up as a Canadian Mountie in Toronto. It’s just disrespectful.”

For now, the American tourist’s identity and whereabouts remain unknown. But his antics will surely go down in Puerto Vallarta’s history as one of the most bizarre and hilarious incidents involving a foreign tourist. And that’s a very high bar to reach in Puerto Vallarta!

If you haven’t figured it out yet, this is an April Fools Day article. Happy April Fool’s Day from PVDN!

