American tourist in Puerto Vallarta goes too far to immerse himself in Mexican Culture

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In a bizarre incident, an American tourist was found roaming the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico dressed as a giant taco, claiming to be “living his best life.”
Eyewitnesses reported that the tourist, whose identity has not been revealed, was spotted wandering around the popular tourist destination in a taco costume, complete with lettuce, cheese, and tomato toppings. The American at one point was also seen waving a miniature American flag and shouting “Viva Mexico!”
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Maria Gonzalez, a local shopkeeper. “He looked like a giant walking taco! It was hilarious. But to be honest, we see American tourists doing crazy sh*t all the time in Puerto Vallarta.”
According to sources, the tourist claimed to be on a mission to “immerse himself in Mexican culture.” He allegedly told a group of onlookers that he had decided to “become one with the taco” after eating too many of them during his vacation.
Despite the humorous nature of the incident, local authorities were not amused. The tourist was reportedly detained for disrupting the peace and causing a public disturbance. He was later released with a warning and ordered to remove the taco costume.
The American Embassy in Mexico has not issued a statement on the incident. However, some American tourists in the area have expressed concern about the potential impact of the incident on relations between the two countries.
“This is just embarrassing,” said John Smith, an American tourist visiting Puerto Vallarta with his boyfriend. “It’s like that guy who dressed up as a Canadian Mountie in Toronto. It’s just disrespectful.”
For now, the American tourist’s identity and whereabouts remain unknown. But his antics will surely go down in Puerto Vallarta’s history as one of the most bizarre and hilarious incidents involving a foreign tourist. And that’s a very high bar to reach in Puerto Vallarta!
If you haven’t figured it out yet, this is an April Fools Day article. Happy April Fool’s Day from PVDN!
Trending news on PVDN
- American tourist in Puerto Vallarta goes too far to immerse himself in Mexican Culture Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In a bizarre incident, an American tourist was found roaming the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico dressed as a giant taco, claiming to be “living his best life.” Eyewitnesses reported that the tourist, whose identity has not been revealed, was spotted wandering around the popular tourist destination in a taco costume,…
- Crime in Puerto Vallarta increases 52% compared to last year Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Despite being considered one of the safest destinations in the country, Puerto Vallarta has seen a surge in crime in the first few months of this year.
- Protest in Puerto Vallarta block main highway and cause airport delays while tourists are forced to walk to airport Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With protestors blocking Puerto Vallarta’s main road, tourists were forced to run down the streets with luggage trying to catch their departing flights.
- Protests in Puerto Vallarta will not stop vehicle inspections, government blames corruption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Most foreigners are used to the idea that their state requires vehicle emissions tests, but new laws in Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, that require these tests in the state, turned into protests that caused road chaos and caused tourists to miss flights. The protest and outrage from tourists didn’t…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief for March 31, 2023 https://youtu.be/IYKRsZ5gVAo A man has been arrested in Puerto Vallarta after shooting a neighbor in the head on March 13. The two men started arguing in a store about a party that the gunman was hosting in the neighborhood. The gunman left the store and returned with a handgun and shot the victim. The gunman is…