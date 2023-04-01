Protests in Puerto Vallarta will not stop vehicle inspections, government blames corruption

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Most foreigners are used to the idea that their state requires vehicle emissions tests, but new laws in Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, that require these tests in the state, turned into protests that caused road chaos and caused tourists to miss flights.

The protest and outrage from tourists didn’t work, even after the city government closed the verification center for not complying with city restrictions in building codes that require specific facades to maintain the look and feel of the tourist destination. The closure was a way for the local government to appease protestors temporarily and it reopened on Saturday, less than 24 hours after being closed.

The Government of Jalisco informs that the Responsible Verification Program (PVR) is operating again for motorists who transit through the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, and there is no chance of the verification being eliminated in Puerto Vallarta and residents should get used to the process as part of owning a vehicle.

The CVR 0007 Responsible Verification Center is currently in operation, located at Calle Francisco Medina Ascencio #4774-A, Colonia Guadalupe Victoria, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. This Center provides service to gasoline, LP Gas, Natural Gas, and diesel motor vehicles, it also carries out the vehicle verification test from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., visit verificacionresponsable.jalisco.gob.mx to make their appointment.

In the case of vehicles that visit this municipality on an occasional basis, the Government of Jalisco has available on the website an application for Temporary Stay Pass, it is a free and easy procedure to carry out.

Foreign vehicles, those being any vehicle with tags outside of the State of Jalisco, that circulate for a period greater than 30 calendar days are considered permanent stay vehicles and must verify to comply with the current Mobility and Transportation Law. The cost per test is $500 pesos if the verification is completed in a timely manner; and $550 pesos if it is extemporaneous, that is, outside its verification period according to the termination of the license plate, in addition, the verification payment is not linked to any other debt.

In accordance with the provisions of the General Law on Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection and the State Law on Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection of the State of Jalisco, the regulation of air pollution from mobile sources, by environmental regulations, is the responsibility of the state. All states are required to have a Compulsory Vehicle Verification Program (PVVO) otherwise, an environmental offense is being incurred, so omitting this responsibility is not under discussion. All owners of a motor vehicle have the obligation to comply with this responsibility.

It is important to mention that, for more than 20 years, the Mandatory Vehicle Verification Program (PVVO) that operated in Jalisco was used for different acts of corruption that ranged from hologram trafficking with mechanic shops that did not have accreditation from the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) to carry out this test, as a result, the hologram was delivered to motorists and owners who did not even apply the test to their vehicles but instead just purchased the verification stickers on the black market from mechanics.

This group of protestors yesterday, according to the government, were part of the same mechanic shop owners who were part of the corruption and they want the old way to return so that they could continue to make money in the black market, so they have taken on the task of distorting the true objective of the Program, which is to improve air quality that we all breathe to guarantee the human right to a healthy environment and have worked to make the public believe erroneous information about its operation.

Why do vehicle inspections?

Vehicle emissions testing is a crucial process that helps to ensure the vehicles on the road are not emitting harmful pollutants into the air. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on reducing air pollution and improving air quality, and emissions testing is one of the tools used to achieve these goals. Here are some of the benefits of vehicle emissions testing:

Protects Public Health

Vehicle emissions contain harmful pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, which can cause a range of health problems, including respiratory issues, heart disease, and cancer. Emissions testing helps to identify vehicles that are emitting high levels of pollutants and require repairs to reduce their emissions.

Improves Air Quality

Emissions from vehicles are a significant contributor to air pollution, which can have adverse effects on the environment, including reducing visibility, harming plant and animal life, and contributing to climate change. Emissions testing helps to identify high-emitting vehicles and ensures they are repaired to reduce their emissions, which improves air quality.

Supports Environmental Sustainability

Reducing vehicle emissions is a critical step towards achieving environmental sustainability. Emissions testing helps to identify vehicles that are not meeting emission standards, which can lead to fines or other penalties. This encourages vehicle owners to maintain their vehicles properly and reduce emissions, which benefits the environment.

Saves Money

Maintaining a vehicle that meets emission standards can also help vehicle owners save money in the long run. High-emitting vehicles may require more frequent repairs, which can be costly. By ensuring vehicles are maintained to meet emission standards, emissions testing can help prevent costly repairs and reduce the overall cost of vehicle ownership.

In conclusion, vehicle emissions testing plays a crucial role in protecting public health, improving air quality, supporting environmental sustainability, and saving money. By ensuring vehicles on the road meet emission standards, we can all do our part to reduce air pollution and create a healthier, more sustainable future.

