Another 84K vaccine doses arrive in Jalisco

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that in the early morning on Tuesday, 84,250 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the State.

The vaccines are from the laboratories of Sinovac ( 54,440 ) and Cansino ( 31,800 ).

The agency pointed out that the doses will be used to continue with the inoculation of older adults and, in the next few hours, they will announce which municipalities they will be destined for.

Already, people who received their first vaccinations last month in Puerto Vallarta are overdue to receive their final booster of the vaccine.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat confirmed 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24-hours, reaching 232,964 accumulated cases of the coronavirus in the State since the pandemic began.

In addition, 18 deaths were reported in the entity with a total of 11,206 deaths during the pandemic that continues more than a year after the containment measures were implemented.

The Federal Ministry of Health indicated in a report that the excess mortality in Jalisco is 64.5%, which means that there are actually at least 18,554 deaths attributable to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The lag in figures at the local level is even greater than that of the national average, which is 61.4%, where, based on the federal government report, there are more than 322,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The excess mortality is obtained by comparing the deaths in a specific year with those that would have been expected based on data from previous years.