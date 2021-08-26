At least 12 cruise ships will arrive in Puerto Vallarta this year

At least 12 cruise ships have confirmed their arrival in Puerto Vallarta during the rest of the year, according to Susana Rodríguez Mejía, director of Beach Tourism of the Ministry of Tourism. Jalisco.
Puerto Vallarta has become one of the three main tourist ports in the country that year after year receives thousands of cruise passengers from different parts of the world.
During 2018 and 2019, the arrival of 318 cruise ships (137 and 181 respectively) was registered. In 2020, prior to the closure of the ports due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were 73 registered cruise ships, with an estimated 151,359 cruise passengers. With the reactivation that will be carried out gradually, Puerto Vallarta expects the arrival of 12 cruise ships during the rest of this year.
Rodríguez Mejía explained that for the month of September, four cruise ships will arrive, during the month of October there is still no registration and for the month of November and December four respectively.
It is expected that on August 31, one more cruise ship of the Carnival line will arrive at 70% of its capacity, “to make way for the month of September in which we will have the arrival of 1 per week,” explained the official state.
“With this gradual reactivation and with the protocol measures that force cruise ships to operate at 70% of their capacity, the economic impact will be reduced, but after 18 months without any arrivals, this is good news for everyone,” she added.
Rodríguez Mejía did not rule out that as the days go by, additional cruise ships could be added to the list, and even double and even triple arrivals can be registered, as they were before the pandemic and port closures.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta sees 72% increase in COVID-19 cases over past seven days There have been a total of 18,656 infections and 653 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,620 reported cases in the past seven days (August 18 – 24), compared to 939 cases in the seven days prior (August 11 – 17), for an increase of…
- Tropical Storm Nora expected to strengthen as it approaches Puerto Vallarta Tropical Storm Nora formed in the waters of the Pacific, a system that due to its trajectory and evolution keeps the authorities in Puerto Vallarta, and along the east coast of Mexico, on alert. Through a statement, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) explained that the storm is still located some distance from the country’s coasts,…
- Mexico received 124 journalists and their families from Afghanistan Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists, the government said on Wednesday, as people flee after the Taliban militant group’s takeover. They arrived at Mexico City’s international airport early on Wednesday morning, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard waited to greet them. “Mexico has decided to support…
- The first cruise ship in 17 months arrives in Puerto Vallarta Almost a year and a half after having suspended arrivals – due to Covid-19 and at 70 percent of its capacity – the cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday morning after having set sail from Long Beach, California. The ship arrived with just over 3,200 passengers and crew on board, after…
- Five people fired from IMSS after sending live baby to morgue Five workers from the General Hospital of Zone 16 in Torreón, Coahuila, were terminated from their position after declaring a premature baby dead who still had vital signs at the time of birth, reported the Mexican Institute of Social Security ( IMSS ). Among the personnel are the director of the hospital and four health…