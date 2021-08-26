At least 12 cruise ships will arrive in Puerto Vallarta this year

At least 12 cruise ships have confirmed their arrival in Puerto Vallarta during the rest of the year, according to Susana Rodríguez Mejía, director of Beach Tourism of the Ministry of Tourism. Jalisco.

Puerto Vallarta has become one of the three main tourist ports in the country that year after year receives thousands of cruise passengers from different parts of the world.

During 2018 and 2019, the arrival of 318 cruise ships (137 and 181 respectively) was registered. In 2020, prior to the closure of the ports due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were 73 registered cruise ships, with an estimated 151,359 cruise passengers. With the reactivation that will be carried out gradually, Puerto Vallarta expects the arrival of 12 cruise ships during the rest of this year.

Rodríguez Mejía explained that for the month of September, four cruise ships will arrive, during the month of October there is still no registration and for the month of November and December four respectively.

It is expected that on August 31, one more cruise ship of the Carnival line will arrive at 70% of its capacity, “to make way for the month of September in which we will have the arrival of 1 per week,” explained the official state.

“With this gradual reactivation and with the protocol measures that force cruise ships to operate at 70% of their capacity, the economic impact will be reduced, but after 18 months without any arrivals, this is good news for everyone,” she added.

Rodríguez Mejía did not rule out that as the days go by, additional cruise ships could be added to the list, and even double and even triple arrivals can be registered, as they were before the pandemic and port closures.

