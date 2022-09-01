Authorities organize a search for man who disappeared in Puerto Vallarta in 2020

Personnel from the Jalisco State Search Commission, in coordination with authorities from the three levels of government, carried out an individualized search brigade to try to find the whereabouts of Erick Javier, who disappeared in June 2020 in Puerto Vallarta.

Accompanied by relatives, various search actions were carried out for two days, such as checking points where Erick Javier was last seen, in addition to conducting interviews with residents of Puerto Vallarta and distributing search bulletins throughout the city.

In the operational deployment, personnel from the National Commission for the Search for Persons participated; members of the Puerto Vallarta Search Group; of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Disappeared Persons, of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office; of the Secretary of Public Security of the State, as well as of the Secretary of National Defense and the National Guard.

The operational deployment was carried out at various points in the port to try to obtain data that would lead to the location of the young man.

The population is asked if they have data to help locate Erick Javier, who disappeared on June 5, 2020, when he left for work in the Ixtapa Vallarta neighborhood, in Puerto Vallarta, to contact the People Search Commission of the State of Jalisco: 33 15 14 54 22 or 800 7188 086 24 hours a day.

The Jalisco State Search Commission works in coordination with other government institutions to locate those who have been reported missing. Its facilities are located at Calzada de las Palmas No 30 Colonia La Aurora, in Guadalajara.

