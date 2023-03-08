Betti & Bruce Trapped in Puerto Vallarta March 11; One Night Only

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Palm Cabaret welcomes Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico back to Puerto Vallarta, a Camp-tastic singing, dancing, schtick-ing, oversharing, and over-belting musical comedy duo from New York City.

Claiming to have played every music hall, mega-church, and steak joint you can think of, Betti & Bruce love nothing more than entertaining audiences with their own hilarious & risqué showbiz tales, featuring the music of old pals like Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and many more.

You’ll gaze in wonder and likely ask for more. Don’t miss the Stupendous, Betti & Bruce as they take the world by storm! “Betty and Bruce: Trapped in Vallarta” is featured on Saturday, March 11th at 6 pm, for One Night Only.

You probably have never heard of them, and you surely won’t forget them.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the Romantic Zone. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, daily from 11:00 am, or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.

