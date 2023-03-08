Betti & Bruce Trapped in Puerto Vallarta March 11; One Night Only

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Palm Cabaret welcomes Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico back to Puerto Vallarta, a Camp-tastic singing, dancing, schtick-ing, oversharing, and over-belting musical comedy duo from New York City.
Claiming to have played every music hall, mega-church, and steak joint you can think of, Betti & Bruce love nothing more than entertaining audiences with their own hilarious & risqué showbiz tales, featuring the music of old pals like Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and many more.
You’ll gaze in wonder and likely ask for more. Don’t miss the Stupendous, Betti & Bruce as they take the world by storm! “Betty and Bruce: Trapped in Vallarta” is featured on Saturday, March 11th at 6 pm, for One Night Only.
You probably have never heard of them, and you surely won’t forget them.
The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the Romantic Zone. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, daily from 11:00 am, or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Body of a Canadian man found in advanced state of decomposition in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Residents of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta alerted authorities on Monday afternoon of a strong odor coming from the apartment of a foreigner living in Puerto Vallarta who they say hadn’t been seen in recent days.
- Puerto Vallarta prepares for the massive arrival of tourists during Holy Week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Less than a month before the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, the tourism sector is already preparing for the massive arrival of visitors who are confident that it will be similar to that registered a year ago, which was between 85 to 90 percent occupancy. In this regard, Juan…
- US sanctions cartel in Puerto Vallarta for scamming American tourists “Puerto Vallarta is a strategic stronghold of the CJNG for drug trafficking and other illegal activities,” the US authorities indicated, which has its sights on the cartel’s activities in nightclubs, bars, and restaurants in Puerto Vallarta.
- Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore Puerto Vallarta beach Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Hundreds of fish washed up dead this Friday on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta. They are medium-depth fish, and due to the amount that has been located, between 600 and 700 specimens, it is presumed that the causes could be red tide.
- All hands on deck for four missing Americans in Mexico, but not a finger lifted for thousands of missing Mexicans Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The disappearance of four Americans in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, was investigated by Mexican authorities as a matter of priority; In approximately 90 hours they found the body of two of them and the rest alive, in addition, they arrested one of the alleged kidnappers. Although the good news was celebrated, it has…