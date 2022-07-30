Construction of new Boca de Tomatlán pier will begin in September

With an investment of $180 million pesos, the Government of Jalisco intends to promote the sustainable tourism development of the coast through the Maritime Connectivity Model.

This model aims to promote connectivity and maritime accessibility of the Jalisco coast, consolidating livable and visitable tourist destinations.

According to the diagnosis made by the Government of Jalisco, there are three main problems on the coasts: The lack of maintenance of the maritime infrastructure (docks), little maritime signaling for navigation, and poor management of the beaches.

For this, the intervention will begin, starting next September, at the Boca de Tomatlán pier, in which the investment of $30 million pesos is expected since this maritime infrastructure is on the verge of collapse.

This intervention also plans the construction of the main pier with a concrete structure, as well as a platform for boats with a concrete structure and lighting.

In June, the Regional Port Authority called on the providers of nautical tourism and passenger transport services that use the Boca de Tomatlán pier, not to use it anymore due to the risk that It represents.

Through official letter 11664/2022, the Port Regional Captaincy in Puerto Vallarta, headed by Vice Admiral José Heribán Arreola Gómez, Regional Port Captain, launched the call to nautical tourism service providers, passenger transport and those involved in Puerto Vallarta, Mismaloya, Boca de Tomatlan, Los Muertos, Yelapa, Quimixto, Las Animas and Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco; that use maritime works facilities (docks) in Boca de Tomatlán, Jalisco.

“Taking into consideration the latent and imminent risk that the main pier of Boca de Tomatlan, Jalisco, represents due to the gradual deterioration due to the effect of the seabed, salinity, high waves in cyclonic seasons and, above all, the lack of preventive maintenance programs and/or corrective measures (…) all types of vessels (…) are recommended to embark and/or disembark in alternate places that represent greater security”, the document detailed.

The plan announced will also address the needs of piers in Las Ánimas, Quimixto, Yelapa, Pizota, Chimo, Bahía de Tehuamixtle, Punta Pérula and Bahía de Navidad.

It is intended, after the diagnosis of the current maritime infrastructure and mobility, to develop maritime and beach orientation systems, as well as studies of public life in immediate connections to docks and beaches, in addition to the construction of port infrastructure, installation of equipment and system of maritime signaling and orientation on the beach, along with the implementation of the Operation and Safety Model for navigation.

Alfaro Ramírez recalled that, in the last three years, they have already intervened in the towns of Quimisxo (2019), with the reconstruction of the walkway and dock; in Las Ánimas (2021), where the partial rehabilitation of the tourist dock was carried out and; in Punta Pérula (2019-2021) with the construction of a boardwalk and fishermen’s wharf, all with an investment of 114.5 million pesos.

