Consumer Inflation in Mexico Closes 2023 at 4.66%, Above Central Bank’s Target

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a recent release of economic data by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), it was revealed that consumer inflation in Mexico accelerated in the final month of 2023, closing the year at a level of 4.66%. This figure remains above the target set by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for December 2023 recorded a monthly variation of 0.71%. On an annual basis, the inflation rate reached 4.66 percent. While this is a decrease from the high levels observed in 2022, when inflation . . .

