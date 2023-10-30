Controlled Explosions Begin on Puerto Vallarta-Barra de Navidad Highway to Mitigate Landslide Risks Post-Hurricane Lidia

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Beginning at 9 a.m. this Sunday, authorities initiated a series of "controlled explosions" on the Puerto Vallarta-Barra de Navidad federal highway 200, specifically in the stretch between Mismaloya and Boca de Tomatlán. The decision to perform these controlled demolitions comes in the wake of a landslide that blocked the thoroughfare for over 24 hours, a direct aftermath of Hurricane Lidia, which struck on the 10th of this month.

The city council of Puerto Vallarta has officially stated that the flow of traffic on federal highway 200 will be "interrupted . . .

