Puerto Vallarta Inaugurates Day of the Dead Festival 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In an atmosphere imbued with vibrant colors, aromas, and a rich cultural tapestry, municipal president, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the 2023 Day of the Dead Festival on the iconic Malecón of Puerto Vallarta. The event is not just a local celebration but a global tourist attraction that serves as a cultural exchange platform.

"This event is not only an opportunity to connect with our roots and celebrate our culture, but also to share it with the entire world," said Professor Michel Rodríguez during the inaugural ceremony. "The Day of . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.