Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 2, 2021

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of October 2, 2021, there have already been 278,590 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,678,980 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 614 deaths and 7,369 new infections.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those being people who were infected within the past 14-days. Nationally, 60,400 active cases are calculated with an incidence rate of 43.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The capital city registers most of the accumulated cases in the country and represents, by itself, 27% of all cases nationally.

Regarding confirmed deaths by gender, it shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora are located as the 10 entities that have registered the highest number of deaths, which together account for 65% of all of the country.

On October 1, 2021, 522,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 102,305,212 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.

Mexico City and Querétaro have vaccinated nine out of 10 adults, while Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and Zacatecas report coverage of between 72 and 86 percent.

From October 4 to 17, nine states will be in the ‘green light’ on the Epidemic Risk Traffic Light system that designates states by colors based on community spread; 22 states will be in yellow, one in orange, and none in red.

The states that will be in green are: Quintana Roo, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango and Zacatecas.

In yellow, Aguascalientes, Campeche, Mexico City, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán, Colima, Tabasco and Tamaulipas. In orange only Baja California.

In epidemiological week 37, a 22% decrease in the number of estimated cases of COVID-19 is reported, compared to the previous week.

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the level of community spread in their location.