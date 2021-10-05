67% of people over the age of 18 have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jalisco

During epidemiological week 39 in Jalisco, 226,718 vaccines against COVID-19 were applied and thus progress continued to complete vaccination schedules and protect the largest possible number of inhabitants. With these vaccines, it was possible to reach 67 percent of the population over 18 years of age in the state with at least one dose.

In the period between September 26 and October 2 (epidemiological week 38), the population aged 18 to 29 years in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) was protected with their second dose, and those over 30 years of age from three regions of the interior, also with the second dose. At the same time, progress was made in the coverage of pregnant women and some laggards in other age groups.

As of tomorrow, vaccination centers will be opened in 91 municipalities to cover people between 18 and 29 years old with their first dose, and thus be able to reach the goal established by the federal government by the end of October: that 70 percent of the elderly population 18-year-olds have at least one dose of the vaccine that prevents serious complications from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Regarding the vaccines applied during epidemiological week 39, the majority, 124,276 doses, correspond to the AstraZeneca laboratory; 93,162 doses to the Modern Pharmaceutical; 5,184 doses to Pfizer-BioNTech laboratories; 2,932 doses to Sinovac and 1,164 to Sputnik V.

At the end of week 39, in Jalisco, 64 percent of the population aged 60 years and over already have their complete vaccination scheme; while the group from 50 to 59 years old reports 56 percent of complete coverage and the sector from 40 to 49 years old 54 percent. Regarding coverage with at least one dose, there is 72 percent progress in the population group 30 to 39 years old and 50 percent in the 18 to 29-year-old.

Still vaccinated, all people should use face masks properly in closed spaces, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people, wash hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel and avoid places that do not comply with prevention measures or exceed the allowed capacity.

In case of presenting symptoms such as persistent cough, respiratory distress, fever that does not subside or blood oxygenation decreases to less than 92, you should go to an emergency unit and not wait for a confirmatory test of COVID-19.

