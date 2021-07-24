Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; July 24, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta

The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Saturday, July 24, 2021, is forecasted to be with a 100% chance of rain and a high of 32c / 90f with a low of 24c / 75f.

5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta

Sunday, July 25, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Monday, July 26, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Tuesday, July 27, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 23 c / 73 f

Wednesday, July 27, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Thursday, July 28, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

You may be interested in: Puerto Vallarta Weather Information and Tropical Storm Watch