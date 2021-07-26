Coronavirus in Mexico; July 25, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Sunday, July 25, 108 deaths and 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. Sundays and Mondays typically report lower numbers due to a lack of weekend reporting by institutions.

With these figures, 2,748,518 infections and 238,424 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide. In addition to this, 461,653 suspected cases, 4,993,681 negatives, 109,279 estimated assets, and 8,188,367 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mexico City (758,683), State of Mexico (281,513), Nuevo León (137,170), Guanajuato (136,757), Jalisco (99,865), Puebla (89,371), Sonora (86,094), Tabasco (84,648) , Veracruz (75,733) and Querétaro (72,855) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 168 infections in a single day and one new death. Weekend numbers typically decline as most health centers do not file reports on the weekends. There has been a total of 1,834 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,174 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 56% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,721 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,219 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 48% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 78% occupancy.

