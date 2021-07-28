Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; July 28, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta

The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Wednesday, July 28, 2021, is forecasted to be with a 93% chance of rain and a high of 34c / 93f with a low of 25c / 76f.

5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta

Thursday, July 29, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Friday, July 30, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 31 c / 89 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 76 f

Saturday, July 31, 2021: heavy rain, maximum temperature of 31 c / 89 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Sunday, August 1, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f

Monday, August 2, 2021: heavy rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

You may be interested in: Puerto Vallarta Weather Information and Tropical Storm Watch