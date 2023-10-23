Decline in International Tourists to Major Mexican Beaches As The Mexican Peso Strengthens

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico is still a good bargain for tourists. Still, the strengthening of the Mexican Peso over the past year has made it a little more difficult for the middle-class Americans who save all year for vacation to consider Mexico. With a stronger peso and inflation, the cost of vacationing in Mexico has increased by 20% or more compared to 2022.
The summer of 2023 has seen fewer international tourists arriving at Mexico’s prime beach destinations than in 2022, according to newly released data. Airports in Cancun, Cozumel, Huatulco, Los Cabos, La Paz . . .
