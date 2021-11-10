Demand for COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta has dropped 80% in recent weeks

The tests to detect Covid-19 in the Laboratory of the University Center of the Coast decreased 80 percent, according to Doctor Juan Ignacio Torres Velázquez, Chief of the Department of Medical Sciences of the CUCosta.

The doctor assured that for several weeks the application of the PCR test has decreased, however, the care brigade is maintained, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 to 10 in the morning, by appointment by calling 3335 403001. There is only a two-hour window twice a week when people can be tested.

In CUCosta the service is offered to the general population, free of charge, and will continue until the university authorities determine otherwise.

Dr. Juan Torres reiterated that the decrease in the demand for COVID-19 tests reflects a stable health situation, but he recommended not to lower the guard so that it does not accelerate temperature drops.

“The strategies implemented by the Ministry of Health, at the regional and state levels, have yielded good results, as have the vaccination campaigns against the pandemic. This has helped a lot to reduce the incidence of infections among the inhabitants of this entire region ”, he pointed out.

The recommendation is to continue with sanitary measures: use of face masks, antibacterial gel, hand washing and avoid being present in crowds to reduce the risk of contagion.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

Fulfilling the commitment and social responsibility promoted by Dr. Jorge Téllez López, Rector of the CUCosta, the health of the university community, and of the inhabitants of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, will continue to be safeguarded, the doctor added.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN