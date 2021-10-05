Due to delays, El Salado Estuary won’t reopen until 2022

It won’t be until next year that the El Salado Estuary will reopen its doors to the public, due to the delay in the remodeling works that the state government is carrying out on the site, according to Jaime Torres Guerrero, director of El Salado of this protected natural area.

Currently, Torres Guerrero detailed, stage one, which corresponds to the remodeling of the estuary front, is practically finished, “however, the main access is still needed so that vehicles can enter, so that part is planned at the end of the year”.

But due to the delay of the works, “due to the rain, due to many elements, I believe that it won’t be until next year, in the middle of next year we could open 100 percent,” added the director of El Salado.

The staff of El Salado is preparing to be able to open the doors, or at least begin to receive visitors, next year. “At the first opportunity, as soon as the docks and the ramp are finished, which is the main access to the estuary, for the safety of the people, we will reopen”, he explained.

It was last March that with an investment of $25 million pesos, the rehabilitation of the El Salado estuary began, in which it is intended to remodel the entrance, improve the perimeter fencing and rebuild the watchtower, the pier, among other points of importance for the protected natural area, however, over the months the works have been delayed and it is still unknown when they will conclude.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN