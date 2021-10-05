Due to delays, El Salado Estuary won’t reopen until 2022

It won’t be until next year that the El Salado Estuary will reopen its doors to the public, due to the delay in the remodeling works that the state government is carrying out on the site, according to Jaime Torres Guerrero, director of El Salado of this protected natural area.
Currently, Torres Guerrero detailed, stage one, which corresponds to the remodeling of the estuary front, is practically finished, “however, the main access is still needed so that vehicles can enter, so that part is planned at the end of the year”.
But due to the delay of the works, “due to the rain, due to many elements, I believe that it won’t be until next year, in the middle of next year we could open 100 percent,” added the director of El Salado.
The staff of El Salado is preparing to be able to open the doors, or at least begin to receive visitors, next year. “At the first opportunity, as soon as the docks and the ramp are finished, which is the main access to the estuary, for the safety of the people, we will reopen”, he explained.
It was last March that with an investment of $25 million pesos, the rehabilitation of the El Salado estuary began, in which it is intended to remodel the entrance, improve the perimeter fencing and rebuild the watchtower, the pier, among other points of importance for the protected natural area, however, over the months the works have been delayed and it is still unknown when they will conclude.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Canadian airlines return to the Puerto Vallarta airport Scheduled flights to the Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region continue to increase thanks to the gradual reactivation of national and international airlines, operating more than 1,500 domestic and international flights during October 2021. According to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), operator of the “Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz” International Airport, which provides service to Puerto Vallarta and…
- Puerto Vallarta expands connectivity with two new national routes Starting this October 19, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will have two new flights from Hermosillo and La Paz, operated by TAR Airlines. Both routes will be implemented with three frequencies a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight to Hermosillo will be at 1:05 p.m. and a return will leave at 1:45 p.m.…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 5, 2021 The Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cut-off of 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on Tuesday, October 5, 3,691,924 total accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mexico since the pandemic began. Regarding the number of deaths, to date, a total of 279,894 deaths have been reported. This represents that in the…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – October 5, 2021 https://youtu.be/47IyDC4YhiE With nearly 70% of adults over the age of 18 years old in Jalisco receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, tourism in Puerto Vallarta is growing with more flights and cruises arriving this month to the city. READ: 67% OF PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 18 HAVE AT LEAST ONE DOSE…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 4, 2021 This Monday, October 04, the Ministry of Health (SSa) released updated figures on the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. At the 5:00 p.m. cutoff, the federal agency specified that 3,684,242 accumulated cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in the national territory since the health emergency began. In addition, the death…