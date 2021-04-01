Dust storm closes the Guadalajara-Colima highway

Due to strong dust storms that began in the morning hours of Thursday, a section of the Guadalajara to Colima highway was forced to close due to visibility issues.

Authorities reported after 9:00 AM that the Acatlán de Juárez and Sayula toll plaza in the direction towards Colima were closed, as a result of a strong dust storm from kilometer 12 to 55.

For those who leave the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) heading to Colima, it is recommended to take the free highway to Colima from Acatlán de Juárez.

After 2:00 PM, Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco reported that the closure continues at the Acatlán de Juárez and Sayula booths.

Alert for strong winds in Jalisco

The National Water Commission (Conagua) forecast for this Thursday strong winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in Jalisco, as well as in Colima, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California, and Baja California Sur.