Economic support arrives for people affected by Hurricane Nora in Puerto Vallarta

A total of $2,278,300 pesos was provided by the government for economic support to families that were affected by the severe rains, strong winds, and floods caused by Hurricane Nora last August 28 in Jalisco.

The Government of Jalisco, through the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), the Secretariat of the Social Assistance System (SSAS), and the State Council for Economic Promotion (CEPE) delivered the checks from the State Natural Disaster Fund Trust (FOEDEN ), 80 percent was a state contribution and the remaining 20 percent by the municipality and may be used for the acquisition of damaged household goods.

The delivery ceremony was chaired by the Secretary-General of the Government, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, who was accompanied by Verónica Jiménez, General Director of Government Management, and María del Carmen Bayardo Solórzano, Director of Strategic Projects of the SSAS.

The appeal approved by the state trust was based on the damage survey carried out by SSAS personnel when touring the area detected by the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit.

The benefited colonies were Emiliano Zapata; Centro; Playa Grande; Garza Blanca; Rivera del Río; San Esteban; La Desembocada; Loma Bonita; Las Juntas; El Caloso; El Cerro; Buenos Aires; Remance; Paso Ancho; Paso del Molino; Cristóbal Colón; Paso del Guayabo; Las Canoas and Boca de Tomatlán.

In order to support economic recovery in these affected municipalities, the State Council for Economic Promotion (CEPE) launched the emergent program on economic reactivation and assistance to economic units affected by Hurricane Nora, which has a total of $8,376,600 pesos.

These supports will be distributed among the municipalities of Cihuatlán, Tomatlán, Cabo Corrientes, and Puerto Vallarta, so today the first supports of the program were delivered in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, in total, support was granted to 179 beneficiaries; 89 of them, merchants from the Mercado Río Cuale; with $6,449,000 pesos.

The support of this program will be distributed among small merchants and retailers, handicrafts, jewelry, clothing and footwear, hardware stores, tortillerías, tlapalerías, car washes, and grocery stores, with which it is intended to facilitate the repair of damages in infrastructure, purchase of merchandise or raw materials and furniture for merchants.

