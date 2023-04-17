El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta Set to Reopen After Two-Year Closure

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – After a two-year closure due to the pandemic and improvement works, the El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is close to reopening to the public for environmental education and sustainable tourism activities.
The director of the Protected Natural Area of Puerto Vallarta, Jaime Torres, recently announced that considerable progress has been made with the improvement project, which has been executed by the State Government, and that the estuary will soon be open to visitors.
“We have taken a long time, the truth is, I am very sorry but it will be worth it for you to come and see the El Salado estuary again,” Torres said, although he did not give an exact date for the opening due to previous postponements.
The infrastructure of the estuary has been designed for environmental education activities, and visitors will be able to explore a tropical forest, which will be created by producing all the necessary seeds. Among the works carried out by the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) are an entrance walkway, square, walkways, docks, signage, a new sighting tower with accessibility and elevator, as well as renovation of the ponds and crocodile farm.
The new infrastructure has been designed for universal accessibility, with the aim of allowing people with mobility issues to explore the estuary. The goal is to make it possible for visitors to be mobile around the ponds and take a tour by boat, with no steps or roots to navigate.
El Salado has been closed since the pandemic began, and in January 2021 it was closed permanently due to the health crisis. The closure was maintained because of the ongoing works, but the director of the Protected Natural Area has now announced that the estuary will soon be accessible to visitors once again.
El Salado Estuary is a natural protected area that covers 169 hectares, and it is home to a wide variety of plant and animal species. The estuary is fed by the Cuale River and the Ameca River, and it is an important ecosystem for the region.
El Salado Estuary is characterized by its mangrove forests, lagoons, and wetlands. It is home to many bird species, including herons, egrets, and ibises, as well as reptiles such as crocodiles and iguanas. The estuary is also an important breeding ground for marine life, including fish, shrimp, and crabs.
The estuary is a popular destination for ecotourism and environmental education activities. Visitors can explore the area by boat, kayak, or on foot, and there are several trails and observation points throughout the estuary. There is also a crocodile farm where visitors can observe these impressive reptiles up close.
El Salado Estuary has been the subject of conservation efforts over the years, as the ecosystem has been threatened by human activity such as pollution and deforestation. The reopening of the estuary after its two-year closure is a positive development for the area, as it will help to promote the importance of conservation and sustainable tourism in the region.
