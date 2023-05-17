Evacuation Routes and Shelters Being Established as Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Increases

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Secretary of the Interior, Julio Huerta Gómez, emphasized that local, state, and federal agencies are organizing tours of evacuation routes and shelters in communities near the Popocatépetl volcano.

In the past few days, convoys of personnel from the army, civil protection, and state government have been visible in communities close to Don Goyo.

Huerta Gómez urged the residents around the volcano to remain calm amidst its ongoing activity. He reiterated that the volcanic alert level is still at yellow phase 2, with any changes to be promptly reported . . .