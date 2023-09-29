Exhausted Sea Lion Rescued off Puerto Vallarta Coast after Remarkable 2,000 Kilometer Swim

PUERTO VALLARTA - On Wednesday afternoon, the Marine Mammal Research Group (Grimma) rescued a malnourished and fatigued sea lion off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The team secured authorization from the Federal Protection Attorney’s Office for the Environment before embarking on the rescue operation.
This particular sea lion belongs to the species Arctocephalus townsendi, native to the colder coasts of Baja California and California. Occasionally, members of this species venture far from home, swimming great distances into warmer waters. Similar sightings have been previously recorded in Bahía de Banderas. The adventurous pinniped rescued on Wednesday . . .
