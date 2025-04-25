Foreign Man Hospitalized After Violent Home-Invasion in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre District

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A foreign resident is in the hospital and an alleged attacker is in custody after a brutal assault inside a private home on Calle Lirios in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, local authorities confirmed Friday.

According to preliminary police reports, the victim’s wife phoned emergency services at approximately 590 Lirios Street when she discovered an unknown man beating her husband inside their residence. Officers from the municipal Public Security Directorate arrived to find the aggressor attempting to flee the scene; the suspect slipped on a stairway during the escape attempt, facilitating . . .