Superpeso: Mexican Peso Posts Weekly Gain Against US Dollar

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso strengthened against the dollar on Friday, buoyed by renewed optimism over negotiations between the United States and China and an upbeat snapshot of domestic activity.

The currency finished local trading at 19.5223 pesos per dollar, a 0.30 % advance (5.86 centavos) from Thursday’s official close of 19.5809, Bank of Mexico (Banxico) data show. In the week—shortened by a local holiday—the peso appreciated 0.96 %, trimming 19.01 centavos from last Friday’s reference of 19.7124.

Trading was choppy . . .