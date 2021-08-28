Four shelters opened in Puerto Vallarta for the passing of Hurricane Nora

Four shelters have been set up in Puerto Vallarta to protect hundreds of people who could be at risk from the presence of rains, heavy torrential waves, and winds from Hurricane Nora.

These are four strategic points to serve the same number of vulnerable areas of the municipality. For the South area, people from the Boca de Tomatlán mountain area will be served in the Boca de Tomatlán Case de Salud. For the downtown area of ​​the city, the Las Peñas, Benito Juárez, Ejidales, Paso del Guayabo (Paso Ancho), Buenos Aires, AltaVista and Caloso colonies will be served in the CECyTEJ.

North Zone, the rural area will be served, such as the towns of La desembocada, El colorado, Ampliación Colorado, Aguacate, may take refuge in the Casa Ejidal de Las Palmas. The Ixtapa area including colonias, Bosques del Progreso, Santo Domingo Expansion, Getzemani, Niños Héroes, Las Juntas, Palma Cuaera and they will be able to go to the Conalep of lxtapa.

The authorities invite people to take shelter with relatives or go to a temporary shelter, because strong winds and rain are expected, with the increase of rivers and streams, as well as waves may cause flooding.

If you are in flood or landslide areas, you should seek temporary shelter.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN