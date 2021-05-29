Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – May 28, 2021

As a reminder that Puerto Vallarta isn’t immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, announced this Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19. The mayor shared that on Sunday he presented flu symptoms, and on Monday, he received a positive Covid-19 test. To date, 7,503 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and over 414 deaths.

Mexico’s health regulator has granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Regulators said in a separate statement that the authorization for emergency use means that the vaccine meets the quality, safety, and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied. However, Mexico’s health secretary said there are no plans for Mexico to buy the vaccine, saying Mexico has enough vaccine and that the J and J vaccine is already in short supply around the world.

Mexican authorities said they sent a formal request to the FAA through the Mexican Embassy in the United States to address immediately all issues related to the inspection and downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating. On Wednesday, government officials held a meeting with executives of the main Mexican airlines to define a strategy that allows them to recover Category 1 as soon as possible.

Despite the fact that Mexico has significantly reduced the cases of COVID-19, the state of Quintana Roo began to see an increase in cases, which is why the authorities confirmed that it is going through the third wave of COVID-19, and health protocols must be strengthened. Authorities are already taking restrictive measures to mitigate the increase in the pandemic, such as reducing mobility in public spaces and prioritizing essential activities.

