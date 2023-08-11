Green Patrol Captures and Relocates Crocodile Roaming Puerto Vallarta Street

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – An unexpected visitor gave locals quite a surprise in a Puerto Vallarta neighborhood, leading to a remarkable intervention by the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Police's Green Patrol team. Early this morning, an adventurous crocodile, slightly over a meter in height, was spotted wandering the streets of Mangle and Law School, adjacent to the El Salado Estuary.

The encounter was nothing short of breathtaking, with the sight of such an impressive creature in a residential area. Recognizing the potential threat it posed to locals, and the inherent danger for the reptile itself, authorities promptly initiated a well-executed plan. Their mission? To safely relocate the crocodile to an environment where it would neither be a menace to the community nor be at risk itself.

