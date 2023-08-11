Mexican Navy Rescues Three Americans Adrift Near Punta de Mita

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Three American sailors are now safe on dry land thanks to the timely intervention of the Mexican Navy, following a distress call made after their boat lost propulsion off the coast of Punta de Mita, Nayarit.

The rescue operation was spearheaded by personnel from the Secretary of the Navy who mobilized Coast Guard sailors to the location where the catamaran-type vessel, named 'Forlo', was reported adrift. The boat had been approximately five nautical miles (9.26 kilometers) west of Punta de Mita when it faced hydraulic system failures, rendering it motionless in the water.

