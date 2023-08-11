Mexican Navy Rescues Three Americans Adrift Near Punta de Mita

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Three American sailors are now safe on dry land thanks to the timely intervention of the Mexican Navy, following a distress call made after their boat lost propulsion off the coast of Punta de Mita, Nayarit.
The rescue operation was spearheaded by personnel from the Secretary of the Navy who mobilized Coast Guard sailors to the location where the catamaran-type vessel, named 'Forlo', was reported adrift. The boat had been approximately five nautical miles (9.26 kilometers) west of Punta de Mita when it faced hydraulic system failures, rendering it motionless in the water.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.