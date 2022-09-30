VACATION RENTALS

Hurricane Orlene expected to bring intense rains, winds, and waves to Puerto Vallarta on Saturday

September 29, 2022
On Saturday and Sunday, Hurricane Orlene will move as a hurricane to the north-northeast, along the coast of Mexico, with a probable path towards Sinaloa, where its center could impact as a tropical storm on Monday.

On its way, it's expected to become a hurricane . . .

