International Beach Cleanup Day Witnesses Massive Turnout in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Monday saw beaches in Puerto Vallarta thronged not just by sun-seekers but also by scores of volunteers. Marking International Beach Cleanup Day, dozens from various walks of life – including municipal agencies, businesses, educational institutions, and even tourists – heeded the municipal government's call to arms.

Under the stewardship of Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, the city's mayor, the collective efforts saw a myriad of pollutants – from plastics, corks, plastic caps to cigarette butts – removed from the pristine sands.

The precursor to this day of action occurred at Playa de . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.