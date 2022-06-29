The fifth wave of COVID-19 in Mexico: 20,959 new cases reported today

Through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, the Daily Technical Report of COVID-19 corresponding to Tuesday, June 28, was shared. Until the information cutoff at 5:00 p.m., 5,986,917 infections and 325,638 total deaths were confirmed since the health contingency began in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 20,959 infections and 42 deaths were recorded, which is the highest number in terms of infections since the daily reports were returned by the health authorities on June 6. Compared to the previous day (Monday, June 27), there was a considerable increase of 17,616 infections throughout the national territory, while deaths also more than doubled, going from 16 to 42 in one day.

The entities that led the statistics in terms of accumulated confirmed cases are Mexico City (CDMX) with 1,479,024, State of Mexico with 594,639, Nuevo León with 332,528, Guanajuato with 287,855, Jalisco with 252,446, San Luis Potosí with 192,239, Tabasco with 191,533, Veracruz with 186,674, Puebla with 173,892 and Sonora with 169,992.

Likewise, according to the report of the Ministry of Health, as of today 721,838 suspected cases were registered, as well as 117,847 active cases; these are those who started with symptoms in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, in the 25th epidemiological week of the year, which runs from June 19 to 25, a total of 11,147 cases were averaged, making it the week with the most infections since week seven, which was February 13 to 19 of this year.

According to the Technical Report, six percent of the general occupancy of beds has been registered today, while beds with ventilators are occupied at two percent nationwide. IRAG Network Information System indicated that there are 65 medical units with a general occupation above 70 percent.

In this sense, six medical units were reported with an occupancy of more than 70 percent of ventilated beds, 21 units with a general occupancy between 50 and 70 percent, and five health centers with an occupancy of less than 70 percent and more than 50 beds with ventilators.

According to the map of incidence of cases estimated by the federal government, there is a state with less than 10 infections, which is Chiapas, while another six entities are between 11 and 40 cases; There are 16 states that present more than 70 cases. Mexico City, Nuevo León, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla and Sonora account for 64 percent of the total number of infections.

Regarding deaths, the previous epidemiological week presented an average of 4 deaths; however, this week the average is set to increase above 20 daily victims.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN