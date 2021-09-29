No, it is not Canada! Get to know the Maple Forest in Talpa, Jalisco

The classic image of autumn, which this year began in the northern hemisphere on September 22, is that of yellow, ocher, orange, or red leaves falling on the ground; Well, you can not only enjoy this amazing scenery in the forests of Quebec or Ontario, in Canada, you can also experience it in Jalisco, a short distance from Puerto Vallarta, in Talpa de Allende.

The Maple Forest is located in the Cañada of the Ojo de Agua del Cuervo ejido, in Talpa de Allende, in the Sierra Madre mountains. Data from Conafor indicate that this site remained encapsulated by time because, in addition to its charm, it is a territory that was formed 23 million years ago, when the last ice age occurred.

Due to its cold characteristics, it is considered an area similar to the boreal forests of Canada and Russia, but also, due to its biological richness, it resembles the ancestral forests of Asia, according to experts. Despite its age, it was discovered in 2000 and it was until 2016 that it was declared a Protected Natural Area.

If you want to visit it, there is no better time than autumn for you to enjoy its colors and enjoy the landscape, because there are few places in the country with forests where the maple tree predominates.

You will not only find maple, in the 56,000 hectares you will also find oyamels, pines, and fern trees. The Maple Forest is also home to different species such as jaguars, puma, tigrillo, white-tailed deer, and various birds.

If you go in this fall season, it is preferable that you go on a tour, or if you venture in the rainy season, do it in a 4 × 4 vehicle to avoid getting stuck in wet grounds. Enjoy the tours, entering the trails to capture the best images, and even camping in the indicated areas in the Maple Forest.

Cerca del pueblo de Talpa de Allende, aunque parezca increíble, vive un bosque de Maple, que, durante la época de otoño, se llena de follaje al igual que cualquier paisaje Canadiense.

¿Ya lo conocen?#MexicoMagico #FelizMartesATodos pic.twitter.com/TYHPQUXYLz — Carlos Gerard (@Carlos_Gerard) March 23, 2021

This place is always in the sights of all those who love ecotourism and adventures, as well as Mazamitla, the so-called Mexican Switzerland; Therefore, do not forget comfortable and warm clothes, your camera to capture all the colors of this forest and the best attitude.

Researchers from the University of Guadalajara discovered the place in the late 1990s and published their findings in the journal Acta Botánica Mexicana; Since then, the Maple Forest has deserved the attention and care of the authorities, until it was declared a Protected Natural Area by the Semadet Jalisco.

In the Maple Forest, in addition, this fall you will find green mountains, cobbled streets, multi-colored houses with tile roofs, and at night you can enjoy a concert thanks to the singing of crickets.

The Maple Forest is located in Western Jalisco, about 16 kilometers from the municipal seat, Talpa de Allende. Starting from Guadalajara, there are 199 kilometers taking the free highway towards Ameca. If you start from Puerto Vallarta, it is 131 kilometers.

The area of ​​Talpa is also well known because the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Talpa is housed here, a place visited by millions of people and that is part of the well-known Pilgrim Route.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN