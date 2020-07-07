Jalisco sets new record for COVID-19 infections

With a total of 664 new cases of COVID -19, this Monday the State of Jalisco set a new record for infections. The last record of confirmed infections was registered on June 23 with 598 cases in 24 hours.

With these, they add a total of 15,996 confirmed cases since last March, the month in which the first case was registered in the State.

Of this total, to date, 1,710 active cases have been reported (positive people who started with symptoms in the last fourteen days).

Jalisco also registers 1,232 people recovered from the disease, “of which there is full certainty of their recovery,” the Jalisco Health Secretariat reported.

Of the total, 85% have been managed in isolation at home and 2,418 people have required hospitalization (15%), of whom 892 have been discharged for improvement, 860 for death, three discharges for recovery, five discharges volunteers, nine transfers to other states and 649 are interned in public and private hospitals.

The agency also notified the federal government of 19 more deaths due to COVID-19 (deaths occurred between July 02 and 05 of this year); which accumulates 867 deaths confirmed by coronavirus infection.

Of the deaths that occurred in the State, 843 correspond to residents of 54 municipalities of Jalisco; and 24 to residents of other entities in the country who died in the State.

Four months after the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jalisco, 19 of the 125 municipalities in which the state is divided, are without a single confirmed case of the disease, which spreads in 106 municipal territories. However, only 69 municipalities report active cases today.

In the Jalisco Radar System, the municipalities with the most confirmed infections are: Guadalajara with 5,834 confirmed cases (36.47%) followed by Zapopan with 3,039 cases (19%). Tlaquepaque is in third place with 1,432 confirmed infections (8.95%); and Puerto Vallarta in the fourth place with 1,026 cases (6.41%); followed by Tlajomulco de Zúñiga with 1,018 cases (6.0%).