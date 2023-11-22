Know the Crocodile Beaches in Puerto Vallarta and Where You Should Take Caution

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is witnessing an unusual phenomenon as crocodiles increasingly make their presence known in urban areas, intriguing locals and tourists. These sightings are a stark reminder of the wildlife losing habitat to real estate development and leaving crocodiles to live among the population.

Crocodiles are frequently spotted lounging on the riverbanks at the mouth of the Cuale River in the bustling heart of Puerto Vallarta. This occurrence has drawn curious onlookers, observing the reptiles' behavior from a safe distance. Nearby, children play in the river, seemingly undeterred by the presence of . . .

