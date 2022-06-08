Marines take over control of Puerto Vallarta municipal police

This Tuesday morning, and without prior notice, elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) took control of the Puerto Vallarta municipal police and in the afternoon it was announced that the new security commissioner of the city, is the captain of Frigate, Eloy Giron Alcuria.

The Semar units were stationed outside the Public Security Police Station, causing confusion among municipal agents since no official communication was received about the change of command.

Just four days ago, Mayor Luis Michel, appointed Israel García, a training police officer, as head of the police station, and indicated that he would be in charge of the dispatch until the Second Infantry Captain Luis Fernando Muñoz Ortega returned to service, who is out sick.

After noon on Tuesday, the Puerto Vallarta City Council sent a circular to the deputy directors, chiefs, and managers of the areas attached to the Directorate of Citizen Security in which they were informed that Girón Alcuria is the new commissioner, so all documentation issued must first pass through their hands to give the go-ahead.

Until now, Mayor Luis Michel has not disclosed the reasons for this change in command of policing in Puerto Vallarta.

