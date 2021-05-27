Mayor of Puerto Vallarta diagnoses with COVID-19

As a reminder that Puerto Vallarta isn’t immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, announced this Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The City Council met remotely, in which 16 municipalities were connected and authorized the trustee, Eduardo Martínez Martínez, to conduct the council sessions.

The mayor shared that on Sunday he presented flu symptoms, and on Monday he was confirmed positive with a Covid-19 test but said he felt fine today.

He pointed out that the City Council’s work will not be stopped for any reason and he will be working remotely. He reported that all staff and close collaborators also took the test and none were positive.

To date, 7,503 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and over 414 deaths.

Coronavirus in Mexico

The Federal Ministry of Health in Mexico reported 272 new deaths on Wednesday afternoon, May 26, compared to those reported the previous day; With this, the accumulated number of deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico increased to 222,232.

Likewise, the health agency detailed that in the last 24 hours 2,932 new cases were registered, giving a cumulative of 2,402,722 documented infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of COVID-19 in the country, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, director of Health Promotion, pointed out that the infection curve at the national level, from epidemiological week 18 to 19 2021, presented a decrease of 6%.

Similarly, he estimated that the epidemic at the national level is made up of 17,816 active cases, those that began to present signs and symptoms of this disease in the last 14 days (May 13 to 26, 2021).

Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that 19,327,543 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a half or full scheme of one or two doses depending on the type of vaccine that is applied. As of today, there is already coverage of 22% of the total population over 18 years vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thus, 11,919,690 people have received the complete vaccination schedules and 7,407,853 people have a half schedule .

On May 25, 753,808 doses were applied throughout the country of the vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CanSino, and Sputnik V.