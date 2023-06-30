Mexican Navy Apprehends Semi-Submersible Carrying 3.5 Tons of Cocaine

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a significant operation, the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) of Mexico intercepted a semi-submersible vessel carrying over 3.5 tons of alleged cocaine off the Baja California Sur coast in the Pacific Ocean. This seizure, conducted on Thursday by a trinomial ship-helicopter-interceptor patrol, marks the most significant bust for the country under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which began on December 1, 2018.

According to a statement from Semar, the Mexican Navy, acting as the Coast Guard, detained five individuals of unspecified nationalities. The suspects . . .

