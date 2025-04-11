Mexican Peso Ends Week on a Positive Note as Trade Tensions Ease

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Mexican peso strengthened against the U.S. dollar this Friday, capping off a week of volatility with a notable gain. The local currency was buoyed by reduced uncertainty over global trade, while the United States continued to hone its trade measures focused on China.

According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the exchange rate closed at 20.2935 pesos per dollar, marking a 14.61-cent (or 0.72%) appreciation from the previous day’s level of 20.4396. Intraday dollar quotes fluctuated in a range between 20.6220 and 20.2976 pesos . . .