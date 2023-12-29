Mexicana de Aviación Resumes Flights to Puerto Vallarta, Expanding Air Travel Options

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a move set to boost air connectivity to the beloved coastal destination of Puerto Vallarta, Mexicana de Aviación airline is set to resume flights to the city with the promise of enhanced accessibility for travelers. The airline, managed by the Mexican Army, will be offering 174 seats per week on its flights to Puerto Vallarta.

The flights, operated by Boeing B737-800 aircraft, are scheduled to depart from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico City and make their eagerly anticipated return to Puerto Vallarta on Friday, December 29. The addition of . . .

