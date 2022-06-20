Dr. Alejandro Macías, infectologist and former national commissioner against influenza, alerted the population to prepare for the arrival of the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
Although there are still no cases in Mexico, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants have been increasing in the United States and Russia, and that will “almost surely” arrive in our country, says the doctor.
Currently, Mexico is in the fifth wave of COVID, with a total of 5,875,705 infections and 325,408 deaths from coronavirus.
The entities with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Mexico City (1,443,844), Nuevo León (325,833), Guanajuato (285,260), and Jalisco (249,896).
It is advisable not to lower our guard in the face of the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Mexico. It is important to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds; not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with dirty hands; sneezing or coughing into the inner corner of the arm; keep a healthy distance, 1.5 meters away between people.
In addition, having the vaccination schedule complete is of vital importance to reduce the chances of infection, and although the use of the face mask is optional depending on the entity in which you reside, it never hurts to take care of our safety.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta achieves record air passenger arrivals in May Puerto Vallarta continues to prove itself as one of the preferred tourist destinations for national and international visitors, which is reflected in the record-breaking numbers registered in the arrival of air passengers at the city’s International Airport. Since the beginning of the year, the port has experienced an increase in the arrival of visitors; however,…
- Mexico prepares for the arrival of new COVID-19 omicron variants Dr. Alejandro Macías, infectologist and former national commissioner against influenza, alerted the population to prepare for the arrival of the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Although there are still no cases in Mexico, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants have been increasing in the United States and Russia, and that…
- Tropical Storm Celia becomes the third named storm of the 2022 Pacific Hurricane season The National Weather Service has announced that tropical storm Celia has formed, the cyclone is located 450 km southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, in Chiapas (Mexico-Guatemala border) and 815 km southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. The storm maintains a north-northwest trajectory at a speed of approximately 6 km per hour, sustained winds…
- Jalisco reports five cases of Monkeypox; four are foreigners The Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) confirmed this Friday afternoon, June 17, that there are already five cases of monkeypox in the state. Of the five cases, four are foreigners and only one is Mexican; In addition, the age of those infected ranges between 38 and 54 years. At a press conference, Dr. Fernando…
- Cases of suspected terrorists who tried to enter the US through Mexico tripled United States media warned that so far in 2022, border patrol agents from that country have detained at least 50 suspected members of terrorist groups, who tried to cross through Mexico, taking advantage of the migratory chaos that was unleashed in recent years. For the immigration authorities, this figure represents an alarm because in the…