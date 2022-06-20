Mexico prepares for the arrival of new COVID-19 omicron variants

Dr. Alejandro Macías, infectologist and former national commissioner against influenza, alerted the population to prepare for the arrival of the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Although there are still no cases in Mexico, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants have been increasing in the United States and Russia, and that will “almost surely” arrive in our country, says the doctor.

Currently, Mexico is in the fifth wave of COVID, with a total of 5,875,705 infections and 325,408 deaths from coronavirus.

The entities with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Mexico City (1,443,844), Nuevo León (325,833), Guanajuato (285,260), and Jalisco (249,896).

It is advisable not to lower our guard in the face of the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Mexico. It is important to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds; not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with dirty hands; sneezing or coughing into the inner corner of the arm; keep a healthy distance, 1.5 meters away between people.

In addition, having the vaccination schedule complete is of vital importance to reduce the chances of infection, and although the use of the face mask is optional depending on the entity in which you reside, it never hurts to take care of our safety.

