United States includes the Mascota-Vallarta highway on its alert list

After the United States government included 30 of the 32 states of Mexico in its travel alert, the American Embassy also calls not to drive on certain highways of the country, among which is State 544, which leads from the municipality of Mascota to Puerto Vallarta.
In its most recent travel alert, published on June 13, the US government asks to reconsider traveling to the state of Jalisco, due to the “crime and kidnapping” that occurs in the entity.
“Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of the state of Jalisco. In Guadalajara, turf battles between criminal groups take place in tourist areas. Shooting incidents between criminal groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders. US citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping,” details the Mexico Travel Notice (state.gov).
Employees of the United States government must comply with the following travel restrictions, adding that they cannot travel within 12 miles of the border between Jalisco and Michoacán or travel on Federal Highway 80 south of Cocula or State 544 between the municipalities of Mascota and San Sebastián del Oeste.
The alert highlights that there are no restrictions on travel for employees of the United States government to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Puerto Vallarta (including the neighboring Riviera Nayarit), Chapala, and Ajijic.
Regarding the state of Nayarit, the US government asks to reconsider traveling due to crime.
“Violent crime and gang activity are common near the border with Sinaloa,” the document details.
For this reason, employees of the United States government cannot travel to the municipalities of Tepic or San Blas.
Likewise, it highlights that there are no restrictions for travel in tourist areas of the Riviera Nayarit (including Nuevo Vallarta, Punta Mita, Sayulita, and Bahía de Banderas) and Santa María del Oro.
It is forbidden to travel in the neighboring states of Colima and Michoacán due to crime and kidnapping.
