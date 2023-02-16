Mexico received more than 7 million cruise passengers in 2022

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, announced that from January to December 2022, 7.7 million cruise passengers arrived at the different ports of Mexico.

The head of the Ministry of Tourism ( Sectur ) reported that in the period January-December 2022, the arrival of 2,666 cruise ships was registered.

The Secretary of Tourism highlighted that the arrival of cruise ship excursionists to Mexico, in 2022, represented an income in foreign currency of $542.7 million dollars, and the average expense was $76.7 dollars, exceeding by 8.2 percent that registered in 2021 of $70.9 dollars.

He pointed out that the ports that received the highest number of cruise passengers in Mexico were: Cozumel and Mahahual, in Quintana Roo; Ensenada, Baja California; Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur; Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; and Mazatlan, Sinaloa; which represented 94.6 percent of the total number of passengers.

Torruco Marqués explained that last year, Cozumel, Quintana Roo, registered 1,114 arrivals, and 2,938,153 passengers; Mahahual, Quintana Roo, had 462 arrivals, with 1,229,864 cruise passengers.

From January to December 2022, Ensenada, Baja California, registered the arrival of 323 cruise ships, in which 744,221 passengers arrived; and in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, 227 vessels arrived with a total of 540,773 passengers.

In the period January-December 2022, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, registered the arrival of 184 cruise ships and 458,319 passengers, while in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, 141 arrivals and 399,926 cruise passengers were reported.

The Secretary of Tourism reiterated that the results in terms of tourism are the result of the policy implemented since the beginning of the administration headed by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which focused on attracting more foreign currency from international visitors and higher per capita spending.

