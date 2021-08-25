Mexico received the first refugees from Afghanistan

Faced with the terror experienced by the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, offered asylum to exiles.
The foreign minister welcomed the first refugees from that country during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. They are five female robotics students who created ventilators for the care of patients with COVID-19, and who arrived on August 23 through a commercial plane.
“We received the first applicants for humanitarian status in Mexico from Afghanistan, they are part of the robotics team in that country and they defend a dream: a world with gender equality. Welcome!!! ” Ebrard wrote on his Twitter account.
The young women thanked Mexico for the hospitality and assured that with this help from Mexico and Allah, their story will not end “in a sad way” and they will have the opportunity to fight for a better life:
“You not only saved our lives but also our dreams […] From now on we will have opportunities for many more achievements in our lives”
Fatemah Qaderyan, representative of the robotics team pointed out that from the moment the Taliban took power, under their extremist system of Islam, women in their country will have many difficulties.
“Although we are far from our homes, we will always be united and thanks to your help, we will succeed. Thank you very much and we really appreciate having all of our things here in Mexico “
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- The first cruise ship in 17 months arrives in Puerto Vallarta Almost a year and a half after having suspended arrivals – due to Covid-19 and at 70 percent of its capacity – the cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday morning after having set sail from Long Beach, California. The ship arrived with just over 3,200 passengers and crew on board, after…
- Handicraft market burns down in Downtown Puerto Vallarta A commercial building housing a craft market on the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk caught fire, leaving large economic losses. The events occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday in the building located in the central area of the city. The fire was attended by elements of the municipality’s Fire Brigade, which coordinated with elements of the State…
- Mexico received the first refugees from Afghanistan Faced with the terror experienced by the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, offered asylum to exiles. The foreign minister welcomed the first refugees from that country during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. They are five female…
- Puerto Vallarta records new high in COVID-19 infections for second day On Friday, August 20, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded a new record of daily infections in the third wave with 460 new cases in the past 24-hours. There have been a total of 17,885 infections and 645 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,535 reported cases…
- Rip currents in Puerto Vallarta pull 15-year old out to sea A man and teenager were dragged out to sea Friday night by the strong waves of Playa del Holly, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, one of them managing to get out, while the other, just 15 years old, was dragged out to sea. It was at 9:45 p.m. on Friday that the help of the lifeguards…