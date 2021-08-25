Mexico received the first refugees from Afghanistan

Faced with the terror experienced by the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, offered asylum to exiles.

The foreign minister welcomed the first refugees from that country during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. They are five female robotics students who created ventilators for the care of patients with COVID-19, and who arrived on August 23 through a commercial plane.

“We received the first applicants for humanitarian status in Mexico from Afghanistan, they are part of the robotics team in that country and they defend a dream: a world with gender equality. Welcome!!! ” Ebrard wrote on his Twitter account.

The young women thanked Mexico for the hospitality and assured that with this help from Mexico and Allah, their story will not end “in a sad way” and they will have the opportunity to fight for a better life:

“You not only saved our lives but also our dreams […] From now on we will have opportunities for many more achievements in our lives”

Fatemah Qaderyan, representative of the robotics team pointed out that from the moment the Taliban took power, under their extremist system of Islam, women in their country will have many difficulties.

“Although we are far from our homes, we will always be united and thanks to your help, we will succeed. Thank you very much and we really appreciate having all of our things here in Mexico “

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN