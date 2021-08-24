Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 24, 2021

In this news brief: Body of teen recovered after drowning; Handcraft market in Puerto Vallarta burns, Tourism exceeds pre-pandemic levels; 4.4 earthquake off Vallarta coast; Cruise ship arrives in Vallarta

The body of 15-year-old, Erick Abraham Duarte Elvira, was recovered this week after two days of searching. The young boy was swimming Friday when currents pulled him out to sea. The young boy had just moved to Puerto Vallarta from Veracruz this year.

Late Sunday night, a handcraft market on the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta caught fire, damaging four other buildings and over 100 more affected by smoke. There were no injuries reported due to the fire and an investigation has started into the cause of the fire. In 2019, Mercado del Mar caught fire and damaged 80% of the property due to a failure in the electrical system.

Puerto Vallarta airport arrivals exceed pre-pandemic levels for the second month. July of this year, Puerto Vallarta recorded a 14% increase in air arrivals compared to the same month in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, there was a 3% increase compared to 2019.

A 4.4 earthquake was recorded 131 kilometers off the coast of Puerto Vallarta in the early morning hours of Monday. While some people reported feeling the earthquake, there was no damage or injuries recorded and most of the population did not feel the movement at 4:00 AM.

The first cruise in over a year arrived today in Puerto Vallarta. The Carnival Cruise is 70% occupied and 98% of all passengers have been vaccinated with most of the unvaccinated being children. Passengers were required to have a negative COVID-19 test before exiting the ship in Puerto Vallarta.

