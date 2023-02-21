Mexico’s 5th Tequila Festival will be celebrated in Puerto Vallarta on March 11

The National Chamber of Tequila (CNIT) prepares the 5th edition of National Tequila Day, which will be celebrated on March 18 in Puerto Vallarta, along with ​​Guadalajara, Mexico City, Jamay, and Tequila.

The activities will begin on March 11 and you will be able to enjoy a variety of experiences, as announced by Luis Fernando Félix Fernández, president of the CNIT.

Felix mentioned the activities that will take place during this year’s festivities, as well as the focus that they will seek to reflect during the commemoration:

“This year it seems to me that it will highlight National Tequila Day because people still do not recognize this day March 11 as Tequila Day,” said the president.

He also mentioned that different activities will be sought during the week, where mixologists will be brought to show creations with the drink, in addition to traditional tequila tastings.

In Puerto Vallarta, tourists arriving at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will be greeted with an artistic display of tequila by artist Juan Carlos Santoscoy.

Local events to celebrate National Tequila Day are expected to be announced in the coming days for Puerto Vallarta.

Luis Fernando also mentioned that the tequila industry continues to grow, to such an extent that currently, the production of tequila exceeds 651 million liters that reach the palates of the world, through 2,150 tequila brands; the export at the end of last year was more than 416 million liters.

He emphasized that it fills him with pride to know that Tequila, which today is part of the Mexican identity, continues to be the most-sold drink in Mexico; almost 40% of what is sold here is tequila, well above mezcal, whiskey, rum, and vodka.

