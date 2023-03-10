Mexico’s president claims that fentanyl is not produced or consumed in Mexico; it’s a US problem

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico asserted that his country does not manufacture or consume fentanyl, despite evidence to the contrary, and suggested that the synthetic opioid epidemic is largely an American problem that should be addressed in that country . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
This article is restricted to subscribers only. Register here to access restricted content for one day, one month, or a lifetime. See options here
If you are currently a supporter, log in here