Mexico’s president claims that fentanyl is not produced or consumed in Mexico; it’s a US problem

March 9, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico asserted that his country does not manufacture or consume fentanyl, despite evidence to the contrary, and suggested that the synthetic opioid epidemic is largely an American problem that should be addressed in that country . . .

